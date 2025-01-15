← Company Directory
Code for America
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Code for America Salaries

Code for America's salary ranges from $94,525 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $142,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Code for America. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $142K
Product Manager
$124K
Software Engineer
$94.5K
UX Researcher
$136K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Code for America is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $142,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Code for America is $129,803.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Code for America

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources