Code designs and manufactures a complete ecosystem of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of data capture workflow efficiency but also their ease of customization, seamless integration, simple setup, and durability and design. We believe that Code is more than a company. It is a place where people are placed at the center of everything we do.We believe in a C.O.D.E. C: Customers O: Opportunity D: Determination E: Employees C: Customers We create amazing customer experiences.O: Opportunity We provide opportunities for growth and improvement.D: Determination We embody the warrior spirit and strive for excellence in all we do.E: Employees We are a new generation of Code, more diverse and powerful, than the one that came before. Where everyone is treated equally, and with respect.This is not just who we are, or where we work, But, what we believe as individuals and as a company. We, are Code and we live by this CODE. For almost 25 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 140 patents along the way. We have done so by crafting and perfecting our unique decoding algorithms and superior hardware solutions. Code’s image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently delivers unparalleled performance that companies around the world depend on every day via both hardware and software solutions.