Cocrystal Pharma is a biotech company focused on developing antiviral treatments for serious viral diseases. They use structure-based technologies to create drugs for hepatitis C, influenza, coronavirus, and norovirus. They have a HCV inhibitor in Phase II clinical trials and a PB2 inhibitor in preclinical development for influenza. They also collaborate with other organizations for research and development. The company is based in Bothell, Washington.