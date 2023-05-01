← Company Directory
COCC
COCC Salaries

COCC's salary ranges from $84,839 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $104,475 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of COCC. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at COCC is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at COCC is $100,000.

