← Company Directory
Coastal Gulf & International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Coastal Gulf & International Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Coastal Gulf & International ranges from $80.8K to $110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coastal Gulf & International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$86.5K - $105K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$80.8K$86.5K$105K$110K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Administrative Assistant submissions at Coastal Gulf & International to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Coastal Gulf & International?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Coastal Gulf & International in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $110,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coastal Gulf & International for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $80,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coastal Gulf & International

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources