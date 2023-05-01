← Company Directory
Coastal Cloud
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Coastal Cloud Salaries

Coastal Cloud's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $138,305 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coastal Cloud. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
$138K
Solution Architect
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coastal Cloud is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $138,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coastal Cloud is $134,478.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coastal Cloud

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources