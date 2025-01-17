← Company Directory
Co-op Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Co-op Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Co-op Solutions ranges from $61K to $85.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Co-op Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$66K - $76.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$61K$66K$76.7K$85.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Co-op Solutions in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $85,347. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Co-op Solutions for the Software Engineer role in United States is $60,962.

Other Resources