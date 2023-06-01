Co-Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that detect and analyze nucleic acid molecules. They offer PCR diagnostic tests for various diseases, including COVID-19, and provide molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, cancer screening, and agricultural applications. They also offer tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes and a portable PCR device designed for point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.