    • About

    Co-Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that detect and analyze nucleic acid molecules. They offer PCR diagnostic tests for various diseases, including COVID-19, and provide molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, cancer screening, and agricultural applications. They also offer tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes and a portable PCR device designed for point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    http://www.codiagnostics.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    101
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

