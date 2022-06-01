← Company Directory
CNSI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CNSI Salaries

CNSI's salary ranges from $7,578 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $122,385 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CNSI. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$122K
Data Scientist
$92.5K
Software Engineer
$7.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CNSI is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CNSI is $92,535.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CNSI

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Nagarro
  • Maven Wave
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources