CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations.