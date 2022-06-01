← Company Directory
CMiC Construction Software
CMiC Construction Software Salaries

CMiC Construction Software's salary ranges from $59,022 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $89,276 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CMiC Construction Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $59K
Customer Service
$78.1K
Product Manager
$89.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CMiC Construction Software is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,276. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CMiC Construction Software is $78,097.

