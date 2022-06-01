Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm that is modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG connects investors and underwriters via a neutral platform that delivers integrated ECM data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. Providing a digital system of record for firm-wide deal activity, CMG helps clients make more timely, better-informed decisions. Launched in 2017 by a team of ECM practitioners, the CMG platform is currently relied upon by nearly 100 buy side firms representing $12 trillion in AUM and 15 investment banks.