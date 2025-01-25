← Company Directory
CME
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

CME Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Egypt at CME ranges from EGP 291K to EGP 407K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CME's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 316K - EGP 382K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 291KEGP 316KEGP 382KEGP 407K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CME?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at CME in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 407,037. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CME for the Human Resources role in Egypt is EGP 291,242.

