CME Group
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

CME Group Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States package at CME Group totals $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CME Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
CME Group
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$140K
Level
Lead
Base
$122K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
20 Years
What are the career levels at CME Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At CME Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at CME Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CME Group for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in United States is $141,000.

Other Resources