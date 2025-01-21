← Company Directory
CME Group
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • India

CME Group Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at CME Group totals ₹1.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CME Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
CME Group
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.84M
Level
L1
Base
₹1.67M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹167K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at CME Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At CME Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CME Group in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,780,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CME Group for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,532,904.

Other Resources