← Company Directory
CluePoints
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CluePoints Salaries

CluePoints's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Ukraine at the low-end to $92,327 for a Marketing Operations in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CluePoints. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing Operations
$92.3K
Software Engineer
$59.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CluePoints is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CluePoints is $76,014.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CluePoints

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources