Clover
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Clover Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Clover totals $106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clover's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Clover
Software Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$106K
Level
hidden
Base
$106K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Clover?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Clover, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Clover in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $287,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clover for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $106,000.

Other Resources