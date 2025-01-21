← Company Directory
Cloudware Africa
Cloudware Africa Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Ghana at Cloudware Africa ranges from GHS 61.9K to GHS 84.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudware Africa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

GHS 67K - GHS 79.6K
Ghana
Common Range
Possible Range
GHS 61.9KGHS 67KGHS 79.6KGHS 84.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cloudware Africa?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cloudware Africa in Ghana sits at a yearly total compensation of GHS 84,716. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudware Africa for the Software Engineer role in Ghana is GHS 61,880.

