CloudTrucks
CloudTrucks Salaries

CloudTrucks's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $215,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CloudTrucks. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $215K
Accountant
$209K
Recruiter
$121K
Sales
$74.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CloudTrucks is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudTrucks is $164,775.

