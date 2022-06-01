← Company Directory
CloudSense
CloudSense Salaries

CloudSense's salary ranges from $9,037 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $57,198 for a Sales in Croatia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CloudSense. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Sales
$57.2K
Software Engineer
$9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CloudSense is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $57,198. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudSense is $33,118.

