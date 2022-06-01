← Company Directory
CloudPay
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CloudPay that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Your employee pay processes have broad business consequences, requiring modern solutions and trusted experts. CloudPay is the only provider that guides global companies with vision and care toward the comprehensive pay experience their employees deserve. CloudPay connects all employee pay processes – including payroll, payments, and on-demand pay – through a unified solution. CloudPay experts implement best practices, navigate change, optimize operations, and improve employee experiences. CloudPay is with you every step of the way because employee pay is what we do.

    cloudpay.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    750
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CloudPay

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources