Cloudmore
Cloudmore Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Estonia package at Cloudmore totals €49.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudmore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cloudmore
Senior Software Engineer
Tallinn, HA, Estonia
Total per year
€49.6K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
€49.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Cloudmore?

€148K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cloudmore in Estonia sits at a yearly total compensation of €57,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudmore for the Software Engineer role in Estonia is €49,631.

Other Resources