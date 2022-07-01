CloudMinds was founded in 2015 with the three elements of many successful start-ups: a bold vision, creative people, and encouraging financial support.​The CloudMinds vision is that by 2025, helpful humanoid robots will be affordable for the average household. The vision also includes creating a new kind of venture with the unique international character that earns and keeps the trust of people and markets everywhere.​CloudMinds people are vital to making the vision come alive. The company founder is serial entrepreneur Bill Huang, who has a record of turning technology visions into reality. Bill has attracted the CloudMinds team, who are world-class scientists, engineers, business leaders and other professionals. CloudMinds has critical functions distributed across its primary locations in Silicon Valley, Tokyo, and Beijing.​Consistent with its international character, team, and locations, CloudMinds is supported by an internationally diverse set of investors, including, Foxconn, Keytone Ventures, SoftBank and Walden Venture Investments.CLOUD CONNECTED SMART MACHINESThe benchmark for intelligence is the human being. However, there is no technology to enable human-like intelligence within a humanoid robot. The physical dimensions do not work. While an average human brain weighs less than 1.5 kg (3.5 pounds), the silicon alone for an artificial brain would weigh over one thousand tons!Fortunately, AI of human capacity is being developed and can be provided in the cloud. The distribution of processing is one key enabler. Just as mobile communications are only possible with cellular networks, so too intelligent robots are only possible in the cloud. CloudMinds is creating advanced AI engines in the cloud that will serve as he brains for intelligent robots.