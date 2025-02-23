← Company Directory
CloudKitchens
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

CloudKitchens Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Singapore at CloudKitchens ranges from SGD 121K to SGD 172K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CloudKitchens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 137K - SGD 156K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 121KSGD 137KSGD 156KSGD 172K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CloudKitchens, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule for equity grants



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at CloudKitchens in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 171,582. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudKitchens for the Accountant role in Singapore is SGD 120,689.

