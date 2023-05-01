← Company Directory
Cloudinary
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cloudinary Salaries

Cloudinary's salary ranges from $84,095 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Israel at the low-end to $180,900 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cloudinary. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $142K
Customer Service
$102K
Data Scientist
$84.1K
Marketing
$181K
Project Manager
$103K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cloudinary is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudinary is $103,033.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloudinary

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources