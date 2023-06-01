← Company Directory
CloudFrame
    CloudFrame offers automated, low-risk, and low-cost ways to transform mainframe applications into fully supportable cloud-native Java. Their flagship product, CloudFrame, reduces mainframe execution costs and provides portability of programs for risk-free migration. Their software engine enables corporations to shift legacy workload execution from the most expensive CPU on the mainframe to a much cheaper JVM on the cloud or on the mainframe itself without disruption to existing business processes and data. CloudFrame also provides seamless portability for those looking for mainframe migration or modernization beyond cost-saving.

    http://www.cloudframe.com
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
