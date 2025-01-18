← Company Directory
Cloudflare
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Systems Engineer

  • United States

Cloudflare Systems Engineer Salaries in United States

Systems Engineer compensation in United States at Cloudflare ranges from $138K per year for L1 to $206K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $176K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$138K
$126K
$12.3K
$0
L2
$150K
$134K
$16K
$0
L3
$196K
$156K
$39.8K
$0
L4
$206K
$172K
$34.1K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Systems Engineer at Cloudflare in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudflare for the Systems Engineer role in United States is $173,750.

