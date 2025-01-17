Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Cloudflare ranges from £89.8K per year for L2 to £149K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudflare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£89.8K
£65.8K
£24.1K
£0
L3
£107K
£88.5K
£18.5K
£0
L4
£149K
£106K
£42.9K
£0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
