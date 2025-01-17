← Company Directory
Cloudflare
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United Kingdom

Cloudflare Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Cloudflare ranges from £89.8K per year for L2 to £149K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudflare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£89.8K
£65.8K
£24.1K
£0
L3
£107K
£88.5K
£18.5K
£0
L4
£149K
£106K
£42.9K
£0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cloudflare in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £176,498. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudflare for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £128,443.

