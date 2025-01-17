Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Cloudflare ranges from $138K per year for L1 to $259K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $194K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudflare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$138K
$121K
$16.9K
$0
L2
$148K
$131K
$17K
$0
L3
$198K
$156K
$42.1K
$0
L4
$209K
$178K
$30.1K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
