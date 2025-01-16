← Company Directory
Cloudera
  • Salaries
  • Chemical Engineer

  • All Chemical Engineer Salaries

Cloudera Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in China at Cloudera ranges from CN¥394K to CN¥539K per year.

Average Total Compensation

CN¥427K - CN¥506K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥394KCN¥427KCN¥506KCN¥539K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Cloudera in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥539,218. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudera for the Chemical Engineer role in China is CN¥393,863.

