Cloudentity offers a flexible and scalable solution for authorization governance automation to modernize applications and secure digital business across an enterprise's existing hybrid, multi-cloud, and microservices infrastructure. They solve the challenge of hardcoded authorization rules by enabling declarative authorization via policy-as-code, centralizing fine-grained authorization policy, and gaining continuous transaction-level enforcement at hyperscale. This results in increased development velocity and service agility while mitigating privacy, API security, and compliance risks.