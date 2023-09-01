← Company Directory
CloudCover
CloudCover Salaries

CloudCover's salary ranges from $50,458 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $135,320 for a Solution Architect in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CloudCover. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $50.5K
Solution Architect
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CloudCover is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudCover is $92,889.

