← Company Directory
Cloud9
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Cloud9 Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Cloud9 ranges from GEL 12.9K to GEL 18.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloud9's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 14.6K - GEL 17K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 12.9KGEL 14.6KGEL 17KGEL 18.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Cloud9 to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.3K+ (sometimes GEL 833K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Cloud9?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Cloud9 sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 18,711. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloud9 for the Information Technologist (IT) role is GEL 12,893.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloud9

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources