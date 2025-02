Cloud9 Esports is a leading esports organization with 12 professional teams in 11 different games, generating more viewer hours than CNN or ESPN. It's recognized as the most recognized esports brand in the US and UK and owns franchises in both the League of Legends LCS and the Overwatch League. Its investors include Founders Fund, Valor, WWE, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, David Sacks, and NFL legend Joe Montana.