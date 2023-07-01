Cloud to Street is a flood mapping platform that uses global satellites, advanced science, and community intelligence to monitor floods in real-time and analyze flood exposure. Their mission is to provide high-quality information to vulnerable governments and help them prepare for and respond to disasters. Founded by two women at Yale and supported by Google, Cloud to Street is used by governments and NGOs in 15 countries and aims to protect and insure 10 million people from floods in the next 5 years.