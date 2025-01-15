← Company Directory
Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy Salaries

Cloud Analogy's salary ranges from $1,456 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $7,621 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cloud Analogy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$7.6K
Software Engineer
$1.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cloud Analogy is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $7,621. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloud Analogy is $4,538.

