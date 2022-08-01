← Company Directory
ClosedLoop.ai Salaries

ClosedLoop.ai's salary ranges from $112,700 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $161,190 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClosedLoop.ai. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$113K
Product Manager
$161K
Software Engineer
$160K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ClosedLoop.ai is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClosedLoop.ai is $160,474.

