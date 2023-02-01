← Company Directory
Clinisys
Clinisys Salaries

Clinisys's salary ranges from $8,869 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $61,105 for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clinisys. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $8.9K
Product Designer
$61.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clinisys is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,105. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clinisys is $50,250.

