Clinical Research IO
    CRIO is a health tech company that offers a single system for capturing data and streamlining regulatory workflows for pharma, biotech, research sites, and academic research centers. Their eSource/EDC solution enables remote monitoring and immediate data review, eliminating the need to re-enter data into EDC. CRIO's software platform is designed to reimagine clinical trials for quality, speed, and patient-centricity while ensuring compliance with global regulations. It serves as an all-in-one enterprise solution for sites, sponsors, and CROs, offering patient scheduling, recruiting, financial management, and more.

    clinicalresearch.io
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
