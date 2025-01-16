← Company Directory
Clifford Chance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

Clifford Chance Legal Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clifford Chance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

£159K - £188K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£140K£159K£188K£198K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Legal submission at Clifford Chance to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.8K+ (sometimes £238K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Clifford Chance?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Legal offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Clifford Chance in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £198,229. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clifford Chance for the Legal role in United Kingdom is £139,622.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clifford Chance

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources