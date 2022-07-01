← Company Directory
Click Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Click Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Click Therapeutics, Inc., develops, validates, and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments. As a leading innovator of Digital Therapeutics™, we deliver accessible, clinically proven, FDA-regulated prescription treatments. Our treatments are defined by our commitment to applying technical and scientific rigor and patient-centric design. We are continuously expanding our platform technologies with novel mechanisms of action and advanced data-driven tools. Digital therapeutics under development on our platform address diverse areas of therapeutic need. Consistently named a best place to work, we foster an inclusive, diverse workforce united in our mission to provide patients everywhere access to safe and effective prescription digital therapeutics.

    http://clicktherapeutics.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Click Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources