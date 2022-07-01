Click Therapeutics, Inc., develops, validates, and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments. As a leading innovator of Digital Therapeutics™, we deliver accessible, clinically proven, FDA-regulated prescription treatments. Our treatments are defined by our commitment to applying technical and scientific rigor and patient-centric design. We are continuously expanding our platform technologies with novel mechanisms of action and advanced data-driven tools. Digital therapeutics under development on our platform address diverse areas of therapeutic need. Consistently named a best place to work, we foster an inclusive, diverse workforce united in our mission to provide patients everywhere access to safe and effective prescription digital therapeutics.