CleverTap
CleverTap Salaries

CleverTap's salary ranges from $16,834 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $47,703 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CleverTap. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $34.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Program Manager
$16.8K
Sales
$19.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$47.7K
Technical Program Manager
$21.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CleverTap is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $47,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CleverTap is $21,796.

