Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a North American flat-rolled steel producer that offers carbon and stainless steel products, plates, electrical steel products, tubular components, tinplate products, tooling and sampling, raw materials, and hot-briquetted iron products. It owns five iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan and serves various industries, including automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, distributors and converters, and steel producers. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.