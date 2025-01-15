← Company Directory
Clemson University
Clemson University Salaries

Clemson University's salary ranges from $30,600 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $76,500 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clemson University. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$76.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$30.6K
Software Engineer
$58.8K
Technical Program Manager
$68.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clemson University is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $76,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clemson University is $63,700.

