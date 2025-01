Clearway Energy Group is a leading company in the transition to clean energy, owning and operating over 8 gigawatts of renewable and conventional energy assets across the US. They offset over 10.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions with their 6.9 gigawatts of operating wind, solar, and energy storage assets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Carlsbad, Scottsdale, Houston, and Princeton.