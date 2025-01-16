Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at ClearTax ranges from ₹2.15M per year for L1 to ₹8.11M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.09M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ClearTax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) ₹2.15M ₹1.79M ₹300K ₹53.7K L2 Software Engineer 2 ₹3.5M ₹3.25M ₹246K ₹0 L3 Software Engineer 3 ₹5.33M ₹4.69M ₹638K ₹0 L4 Software Engineer 4 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At ClearTax, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at ClearTax ?

