ClearRisk
    • About

    ClearRisk offers cloud-based software solutions for risk management, including claims, incident, vendor, and fleet management. Their automated solutions help organizations reduce insurance claims cost by 40-55% and allocate resources to high ROI initiatives. ClearRisk works with over 150 organizations in North America and has a team of risk management experts, insurance specialists, and technologically-savvy individuals. Their focus is on delivering the best outcomes for each customer by analyzing data and workflow environments and recommending innovative approaches.

    http://www.clearrisk.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

