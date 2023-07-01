Clearinghouse CDFI is a financial institution that provides credit to underserved communities in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Native American Reservations. They bridge the gap between traditional lending standards and the needs of low-income and distressed communities. They are also a certified B Corp, meeting high standards of social and environmental performance. Over the past 20 years, Clearinghouse CDFI has funded $1.5 billion in loans for over 1,820 community projects, creating or retaining 16,500 jobs and benefiting 1.5 million individuals. They have also rehabilitated 15.1 million square feet of blighted properties in 610 underserved communities.