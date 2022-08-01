← Company Directory
Clearing
Clearing Salaries

Clearing's salary ranges from $166,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $231,835 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clearing. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
$232K
Product Manager
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clearing is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,835. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearing is $199,218.

