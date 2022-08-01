Clearing is a digital healthcare platform built to serve the more than 50M chronic pain sufferers in the United States. In partnership with leading physicians and researchers at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the Hospital for Special Surgery, and with significant funding from top-tier investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Breyer Capital, and a host of leading healthcare and consumer entrepreneurs (including the founders of Hims, Seamless Grubhub, Flatiron Health, Forward Health, Curology and more) we are on a mission to provide patients with access to comprehensive, opioid-free pain relief.