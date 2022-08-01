← Company Directory
Clearing
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Clearing that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Clearing is a digital healthcare platform built to serve the more than 50M chronic pain sufferers in the United States. In partnership with leading physicians and researchers at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the Hospital for Special Surgery, and with significant funding from top-tier investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Breyer Capital, and a host of leading healthcare and consumer entrepreneurs (including the founders of Hims, Seamless Grubhub, Flatiron Health, Forward Health, Curology and more) we are on a mission to provide patients with access to comprehensive, opioid-free pain relief.

    http://www.clearing.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Clearing

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources